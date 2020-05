KUALA LUMPUR: The defence team representing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case, will be making their oral submissions first when the case resumes on Monday.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali had previously set for three days from June 1 to 3 to hear the oral submissions by both parties at the end of the defence case.

“Yes, (I will submit first) and ending up with us again,” Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who leads the defence team, told Bernama when contacted today.

Appointed prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram also told Bernama that he will be making the submissions for the prosecution to rebut the defence’s case.

So, the proceedings on Monday will see the prosecution’s reply to the defence’s submissions and end up with the defence’s reply to the prosecution’s argument.

On May 5, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Izzat Fauzan told Bernama that the defence had submitted a total of 643 pages of written submissions while the prosecution, 306, to the High Court and both parties have to reply to the submissions.

He also said the prosecution had replied 336 pages of submissions to the defence written submissions while the defence replied with 446 pages.

On March 11, the defence closed its case after calling 19 witnesses during the defence trial that ran for 33 days since Dec 3 of last year.

The trial had begun on April 3 last year with the prosecution calling 57 witnesses to the stand. - Bernama