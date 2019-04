KUALA LUMPUR: One hundred passes have been prepared for local and foreign media members covering the case former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, involving the funds of SRC International Sdn Bhd in the High Court tomorrow.

An officer managing media registration said 30 red passes are for local and foreign journalists to attend the proceeding at the open court, 20 orange passes are for proceeding in the video-link room and 50 blue passes are for photographers and cameramen at the lobby of the Court Complex.

“The registration counter will be opened at 12.30pm for the media to obtain their respective passes,” she said when contacted by reporters, here today.

She said the video room will be located at Criminal Sessions Court 2 and only one representative from one news agency is allowed to enter the room.

“Nonetheless, if there are too many journalists, we will consider adding another video display room with 20 more passes,” she said.

A total of 16 local media journalists are allowed to enter the court itself and they comprised Bernama, RTM, TV3, Astro Awani, a representative from NSTP Group and Utusan Melayu, Sinar Harian, The Star, Oriental Daily, China Press, Malay Mail, Malaysiakini, Free Malaysia Today, Malaysia Gazette, The Edge and The Malaysian Insight.

Apart from that, 14 journalists from international media are AFP, AP, CNN, BBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, Asahi Shimbun, Nikkei, Dow Jones Newstimes, Fairfax Media, The Financial Times, The Guardian, Al-Jazeera and Kyodo News.

The case will be heard before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali on level five and three witnesses comprising government and bank officers will be giving their statements.

Meanwhile, an observation found several tables had been placed at the corridor on level five to prevent members of the public from passing through the area. — Bernama