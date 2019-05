KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) who is facing seven charges involving SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds totalling RM42 million is 30% complete.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaran said the court is expected to hear the testimonies from 40 other prosecution witnesses.

“The trial has completed about 30% of its process, there will be 40 more prosecution witnesses to be called,” he told reporters after the case management before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, here today.

To date, the prosecution has called 37 witnesses to testify in the trial and they will continue to give their evidence when the trial resumes on May 28.

The court has fixed 39 days for the trial from May 28 and 29, June 10 to 14, June 17 to 21, July 1 to 3 and July 8 until Aug 15.

Najib, 66, was represented by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

The court fixed today for case management to set new dates to continue the trial. — Bernama