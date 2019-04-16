Najib’s SRC trial enters third day

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on seven charges involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds entered its third day today with the defence team cross-examining Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) manager Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar.

At the outset, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas informed the court that the main issue of the request by the defence pertaining to eight folders containing documents and photocopying of the documents, which resulted in the adjournment of proceedings yesterday, had been resolved.

“Can I express regret for what happened yesterday? We will make sure it will not happen again.

“So we can proceed with the trial for the defence to cross-examine the witness,” said Thomas before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Yesterday, after Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim completed his examination-in-chief on Azizul Adzani, Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh requested for a short adjournment to study and arrange the documents referred by the second witness before the defence could cross-examine him.

Following that, the court adjourned the trial for more than an hour and when proceedings resumed, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram informed the court that the prosecution needed time to make copies and arrange the documents according to index, saying that as at 4.15pm, they were able to complete three documents.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The Pekan MP, who was also the sixth prime minister, was charged with committing the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad in Jalan Raja Chulan and the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya between Aug 17, 2011, and Feb 10, 2015. — Bernama