Najib’s stepson’s company, Red Granite received US$9m from Jho Low’s Good Star LTD: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: Hollywood production company Red Granite Pictures (the company behind The Wolf of Wall Street) owned by Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s stepson, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz (pix) had received US$9mil (about RM38mil) as an advance to produce the movie from Good Star Ltd, a company that belonged to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

Based on document tendered in court in Najib’s trial involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds, it was stated that a sum of US$9mil was paid to “Red Granite Productions, Inc.” to an account at City National Bank Los Angeles.

It stated for “advances for Wolf of Wall Street Movie for ACHL” dated Sept 10, 2012.

This was disclosed when former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, was asked by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram during examination-in-chief.

Sri Ram: This document shows the beneficial owner of Good Star is Jho Low. Do you know about this before?

Shahrol Azral: I didn’t know.

Sri Ram: During the 1MDB expose did you come across a company named Red Granite?

Shahrol Azral: Yes. I read about Red Granite.

Sri Ram: What did you read about?

Shahrol Azral: It was the producer for the movie The Wolf of Wall Street. Red Granite was using money that was allegedly siphoned from 1MDB.

Sri Ram: That was the allegation?

Shahrol Azral: Yes.

While referring to another document dated in 2011, Sri Ram then asked Shahrol Azral whether he knows anything about the California-based company receiving a sum of money from Good Star through (private banking company) RBS Coutts, which the witness replied in the negative.

Sri Ram then showed another document dated Sept 10, 2012, to which the witness also said he had never seen it.

Sri Ram: (referring to the document) US$9 million went to Red Granite from Good Star. Can you see that?

Shahrol Azral: Yes.

Sri Ram showed the witness another document pertaining to a register of members of Red Granite which stated the sole member of the company is Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz.

Sri Ram: Do you know who he is?

Shahrol Azral: He is Najib’s stepson.

Sri Ram: But you’ve never seen this document before?

Shahrol Azral: I have never seen this before.

Sri Ram: I’m now showing you another document that I’m certain you’ve not seen. This is a register of directors of Red Granite. It shows Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz as the sole director.

Shahrol Azral: Yes.

Najib, 66, is facing four counts of abusing his position to corruptly obtain RM2.3 billion from 1MDB and 21 money laundering charges involving the same funds.

He is alleged to have committed the first four offences at the AmIslamic Bank Berhad Branch, Raja Chulan Road, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014, and the money laundering offences at the same place between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013.

The trial before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues Monday. — Bernama