Najib’s team to make counter-submission: Report

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s counsel, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, will make a counter-submission against the prosecution’s arguments that the bid is based on hearsay and unsubstantiated affidavits, Malaysiakini reports.

Yesterday, before the five-person apex court bench chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, the defence counsel submitted that Najib and his legal team were not aware of the alleged conflict of interest of trial judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali when the matter was before him in the High Court.

The former finance minister’s legal team contended that they only became aware of the issue following the anonymous delivery of envelopes containing the alleged fresh evidence to Najib between May 9 and July 7.