Najib ‘s trial begins today

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak will be tried on seven charges involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds in the High Court here today.

Coincidentally, on this same day 10 years ago, Najib, who is Pekan Member of Parliament, was sworn in as the sixth prime minister.

The much-awaited high profile trial will be heard before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali at 2 pm.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

Attorney-General Tommy Thomas will lead the prosecution team which consists of senior lawyers who were appointed as deputy public prosecutors (DPP), comprising Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah and Datuk V. Sithambaran.

They are assisted by DPP Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria, Manoj Kurup, Budiman Lutfi Mohamed and Muhammad Izzat Fauzan.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is leading the defence team and he is assisted by lawyers Harvinderjit Singh, Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, Rahmat Hazlan and Syahirah Hanapiah. — Bernama