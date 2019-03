PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur High Court has fixed April 3 to hear former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s trial for money laundering, corruption and abuse of power related to SRC International.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali fixed the date today after the prosecution’s request.

Additional dates will be set after a written request is made to the chief judge of Malaya to prioritise Najib’s trial.

The Federal Court seven-man panel on Wednesday lifted the stay of proceedings order granted by the Court of Appeal to Najib to temporarily stall the trial pending disposal of his appeals over his interlocutory matters.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who led the panel, allowed the prosecution’s appeal to set aside the stay of proceedings order.

“In the granting of the stay of proceedings order, we are of the view that the Court of Appeal did not have the jurisdiction to do so,” he said.

The top judge in the judiciary then remitted the matter back to the High Court for proper action forthwith and said: “Let the High Court take it from there”.