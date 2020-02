KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today adjourned Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial to tomorrow as the former prime minister needs to attend a political meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) at 10.30am today.

The matter was informed by Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah to High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

“My client needs to attend a meeting at PWTC at 10.30am today and after that he has been summoned for an audience at the Istana Negara,” said Muhammad Shafee.

The trial was also unable to commence as defence witness Datuk Rosman Abdullah, Putra Perdana Construction Sdn Bhd managing director, who was supposed to take the witness stand, was not ready to be produced to testify in Najib’s defence.

Earlier, lawyer Farhan Read informed the court that they were unable to proceed with Rosman’s testimony today.

Muhammad Shafee also informed the court that they will call Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya, former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, Najib’s then principal private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh and former attorney-general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali to testify next week.

“Rosman will testify tomorrow while the MACC’s assistant commissioner Mohd Nasharudin Amir will be called on Thursday,” he said.

Justice Mohd Nazlan then ordered the defence to submit witness statement to prosecution by 5pm today.

“Make sure the witness is here tomorrow. Hence, the court is adjourned today and the proceeding to resume tomorrow at 2.30pm,” he said.

Najib was making his defence on seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds. - Bernama