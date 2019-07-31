Najib: Seating change forced me to miss Agong’s installation

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has claimed he was unable to attend the King’s installation ceremony yesterday due to a seating change, which required a change of outfit.

He said he was originally allocated a seat meant for former prime ministers, before being informed of the change just a few hours before the ceremony began.

“I received a call at 6.30am (yesterday) that my seat has been changed,” he posted on his Facebook account today.

“I was supposed to be allocated seat number 10, reserved for former premiers under the ceremony’s protocol, but was changed to the back row meant for Orang Besar Pahang.

“The attire for Orang Besar Pahang and a former prime minister is not the same. Every position has its protocols. At that time, it was already too late for me to get my other attire from Pekan.”

Najib holds the “Orang Kaya Indera Shah Bandar” title accorded to him by the Pahang palace, and is the 11th individual to hold the title after he inherited it from his late father Tun Abdul Razak Hussein.

The Prime Minister’s Office has denied any role in Najib’s seating adjustment, explaining that issues on various protocols are handled by the palace.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday in a ceremony steeped with royal customs and protocols at the Istana Negara.

Sultan Abdullah was earlier on Jan 31 sworn in as the ruler after Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan stepped down on Jan 6.