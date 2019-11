KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) is seeking for DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang and two other parties to show cause why they should not be held in contempt of court over a published article linked to the former prime minister’s RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

This came to light through Najib’s notice of motion and affidavit in support filed on Nov 11 at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Registry when the ex-parte application came up for case management today in the chambers of High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Najib, 66, is seeking for Lim, the Malay Mail news portal and one of its reporters to show cause why they should not be held in contempt of court in relation to the Malay Mail article titled ‘Kit Siang: High Court decision on Najib and Tanjung Piai by election outcome will indicate where Malaysia headed towards’ uploaded on Nov 9.

Justice Mohd Nazlan had, on Nov 11, ordered Najib to enter his defence on all seven charges in the SRC trial after ruling that the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against him.

Najib is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money-laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The former prime minister claimed in the affidavit that the article was created to exert pressure on the High Court in its decision in his SRC International case.

He also claimed that Lim’s press release and the article appeared to threaten and have a tendency to weaken and undermine the power of the court as well as allegedly interfere and obstruct the course of justice, among others.

Seen in court today were Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah; Lim’s counsel Ramkarpal Singh and the Malay Mail and its reporter’s counsel Datuk S. Ambiga. — Bernama