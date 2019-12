PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) will file an application to intervene in former police officer Azilah Hadri’s review application to set aside his 2015 conviction for the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, said his client denies all allegations in Azilah’s sworn statement accusing the Pekan MP of ordering her death.

“The application to intervene will be made because one cannot be condemned without the person being there in court to defend himself,” he said.

Shafee was speaking to reporters after the case management for the review application at the Federal Court before Deputy Registrar Azniza Mohd Ali today.

Shafee said they are also seeking to at least be able to be included in the watching brief. He added that Najib is being targeted “again”, adding that the former prime minister is already being politically victimised.

Azniza fixed April 20 to hear Azilah’s review application, filed under Rule 137 of the Federal Court Rules.

Shafee claimed Azilah had filed the statutory declaration (SD) at the 11th hour in a “desperate move” as he was facing the death penalty.

“Why the allegation surfaced again after 10 years?” questioned Shafee.

However, lawyer Hazman Ahmad, who filed Azilah’s application for clemency, maintained that the Selangor Pardons Board had yet to deliberate on the matter.

Lawyer J. Kuldeep Kumar added that he had attached the SD when filing Azilah’s review application last week.

“Azilah is also asking the Federal Court to set aside the 2015 conviction and order a retrial,” he said, declining however to provide further details.

Rule 137 of the Federal Court Rules allows an applicant to review the decision of the apex court to prevent any miscarriage of justice.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Norinna Bahadun, who appeared with fellow DPP Tengku Suraya Tengku Ismail, said the deputy registrar had instructed all parties to file affidavits and replies in order to participate in the proceedings.

“We will also study the SD before briefing the attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas on the next course of action,” she said.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said she had applied to hold a watching brief for Altantuya’s family.

“More importantly, the police should conduct an investigation as fresh evidence has emerged following the filing of the SD,” she added.