Najib sends representation to withdraw RM27m SRC money laundering cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has sent a letter of representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to withdraw three other charges of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) funds amounting to RM27 million against him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul told High Court Judge K. Muniandy that the representation was received by the AGC on Aug 2.

This is Najib’s first representation with regard to his second SRC case.

Mohd Ashrof said the AGC, however, needs to study the representation and the prosecution team is seeking another case management date to address all issues raised by the defence counsel.

“There are several pertinent issues raised by learned counsel for the accused, mainly in addition to the documentation that is going to be presented in this trial as compared to the documents already presented in the original SRC,” he said.

Najib’s counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah confirmed that a 51-page document was presented to the AGC. Judge Muniandy then set Dec 1 for case management.

On Feb 3, 2019, Najib claimed trial to three other charges of money laundering by accepting proceeds from illegal activities amounting to RM27 million through his three AmPrivate Banking accounts.

He allegedly committed all the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Ambank Group Building, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan on July 8, 2014, under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

He faces a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, if convicted.

Najib is currently serving 12 years jail sentence in Kajang Prison after the Federal Court had on Aug 23, 2022, upheld the conviction and 12 years jail term and a fine of RM210 million against him after finding him guilty of misappropriating SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

The former prime minister then filed an application for a review of the Federal Court ruling and the new panel of the Federal Court dismissed his request on March 31. - Bernama