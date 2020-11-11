Najib spells out conditions for BN’s backing of Budget

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) will give its support for Budget 2021 if two conditions are met.

Backbenchers Club chairman Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) said the government must raise the limit for withdrawals from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Account 1 and there must be a blanket extension of the moratorium on loan repayments to June next year.

Najib said he does not agree with the government’s proposal to allow EPF contributors to withdraw only RM500 a month for 12 months.

“It will be better for them to make a one-off withdrawal of RM10,000 so that they can clear arrears and debts.”

The two proposals were first mooted by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Bagan Datok MP.

“Our support for Budget 2021 is conditional upon these changes,” Najib said when debating the Bill.

He said EPF’s non-targeted withdrawal and the extension of the automatic loan moratorium are good measures to inject funds directly into the people’s pockets, but more money should reach their hands.

Najib pointed out that it would not raise the national deficit or debt.

The former prime minister also criticised the government for the proposal to spend RM85.5 million to revive the Special Affairs Department (Jasa) as an agency under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

It was disbanded in May 2018 when Pakatan Harapan took power and brought back in June after the Perikatan Nasional coalition took the reins of government.

To give Jasa such a huge sum when the country is facing a health and economic crisis is very hard to accept, he said, adding that under the present government, its funds have seen a four-fold increase compared with the amount given during BN days.

“I support the move to bring back Jasa to disseminate information on government policies but not with such a huge increase.”

“This big allocation would be very hard for people to accept when they are facing hardship,” he said, adding that it would be better if the money was used to buy face masks or hand sanitisers for the people.

A budget must be seen as inclusive, ensuring that no one is left behind. The government should cut fees and introduce cheaper, if not free, data plans for students, he added.