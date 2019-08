KUALA LUMPUR: A former banker told the High Court in Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s (pix) SRC International Sdn Bhd trial that over RM606.51 million was deposited and spent by the former prime minister through his three bank accounts over a period of three years.

Former relationship manager at AmBank Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 48, said this during re-examination by ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaran on the total money used by the accused between 2013 and 2015.

According to the bank documents tendered in court, the credited amount into the accounts came up to precisely RM606,510,434.66.

The three current accounts were Ambank accounts with the numbers 2112022011-898, 2112022011-906 and 2112022011-880.

Sithambaram: Looking at the total, the total standing in the three accounts, both credit and debit, is RM606,510,434.66.

Yu: Yes.

The bank statements showed that the breakdown of amount credited were RM109,344,315.26 (account-898), RM205,200,913.36 ( account-906) and RM292,365,208.07 (account-880).

When asked if the account holder knew of the sums being transacted into the accounts based on her perspective as a banker and the bank statements, Yu said yes.

The court also heard that Najib had received a total of RM212,367,697.57 of foreign monies during the same period of time.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. - Bernama