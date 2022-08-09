Najib: SRC judge involved in proposing, advising on RM140m loan facility to SRC - Report

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has contended that the judge who sentenced him to 12 years in jail and a fine of RM210 million was directly involved in proposing, strategising and advising on a RM140 million loan facility given by Maybank to help establish SRC International Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), The Edge Markets reports.

In a bid to adduce fresh evidence in his final appeal against a guilty verdict in the SRC trial, Najib said that while Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali was not responsible for setting up SRC, the judge, who was general counsel and company secretary for Maybank Group in 2006, was instrumental in providing the loan facility for SRC.

Maybank’s wholly owned strategic advisory division, Bina Fikir Sdn Bhd, was tasked with the research and advisory matters pertaining to the establishment of SRC.

In an affidavit in reply to the prosecution in the case, Najib is contending that the loan of RM140 million given by Maybank is the very same money from which RM42 million ended up in his private accounts, and of which he was convicted.

“Nazlan was intimately involved in the loan facility extended to 1MDB,” Najib’s affidavit claimed.

“The additional evidence I seek to adduce shows that Maybank had proposed the establishment of SRC to 1MDB, and that it was formally engaged to provide strategic advisory services for this purpose,” Najib reportedly said in his affidavit.