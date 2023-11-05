Najib still warded for diarrhoea, 1MDB trial taken off today

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial at the High Court here today has been vacated as the former premier is still warded in hospital for diarrhoea.

Appeals Court Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, appearing as High Court Judge, made the decision after Hospital Kuala Lumpur’s Clinical Medicine Specialist Dr Mohd Fadhli Zil Ikram Karim provided an explanation on Najib’s health condition during today’s proceedings.

Mohd Fadhli, when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, said he had examined Najib while doing the usual clinical round at 7.20 this morning. Najib was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

“When I examined Datuk Seri Najib, he complained that he is still having episodes of loose stool, and our examination showed it was indeed loose in nature. So by this definition he is still having an active diarrhoea.

“We proceeded with vital monitoring and his blood pressure is stable. However, due to diarrhoea, he is showing signs of having high risks of dehydration. We have to keep him in the ward for intravenous (IV) saline infusion to rehydrate him and monitor his vital signs,” he said.

Further questioned by Ahmad Akram, Mohd Fadhli said after consulting with his superior, they concluded that Najib is unfit to attend court for the 1MDB trial because he needs to be monitored and kept in the ward for continuous IV saline drip infusion.

Najib has been given a one-day medical leave.

The trial is scheduled to continue on June 21.

Najib, 70, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes of RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. - Bernama