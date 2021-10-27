Najib sues Tommy Thomas for allegedly linking him to Altantuya’s murder

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) has filed a suit against former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and a publishing company over alleged defamatory statements made with regard to the murder of Mongolian woman Altantuya Shaariibuu in a book entitled ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’.

The former prime minister as the plaintiff filed the defamation suit through Messrs. Shafee & Co in the High Court here today, naming Thomas and GB Gerakbudaya Enterprise Sdn Bhd as the first and second defendants.

In his statement of claim, Najib, 68, claimed that on Jan 31, Thomas had authored and caused the publication of the book which allegedly linked him to Altantuya’s murder.

He claimed that the book was published by the second defendant (Gerakbudaya) and distributed in the country at the end of January this year, and subsequently worldwide.

The Pekan MP claimed that several extracts from the book including the defamatory statements had been republished on websites around the world, besides claiming that the two defendants did not make any factual verification with the plaintiff.

Najib claimed that the defamatory statements implied that he had ordered two former members of the Special Action Unit (UTK), namely chief inspector Azilah Hadri and corporal Sirul Azhar Umar to kill Altantuya, and that he had confused the public over the murder to cover his tracks.

He also claimed that the defamatory statements implied he had influenced Sirul Azhar’s lawyers and others to meet with the policeman in Villawood, Sydney, to ensure the latter would not make any statement involving him in Altantuya’s murder.

It was further claimed that the actions of both defendants in writing and publishing the defamatory statements were malicious and disparaging of the plaintiff in his capacity as former prime minister and finance minister.

“The allegations stated in the book have no merit, and are scandalous.

“Therefore, Thomas has abused his position as attorney-general to obtain ‘evidence’ against me in relation to Altantuya’s murder,“ read the statement of claim.

Najib said he had sent a letter to the two defendants demanding, among others, an apology, costs and compensation, however, they replied by denying the allegations and refused to issue an apology or pay the damages claimed.

Najib claimed that his reputation was affected by the publication of the defamatory statements, and sought general, aggravated and exemplary damages against both defendants, and an order for the defendants to remove the defamatory statements from the book.

He is also seeking an injunction to prevent the defendants or their agents from publishing similar statements, in addition to demanding an apology to be published in at least three major newspapers of the plaintiff’s choice, for three consecutive days. — Bernama