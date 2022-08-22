Najib takes ‘sumpah laknat’ to deny involvement in abuse of SRC funds

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak uttered a sumpah laknat (swearing in the face of divine retribution) at Masjid Kampung Baru, in Kuala Lumpur saying he was not aware if the RM42mil came directly or indirectly from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“I never set up or agreed to set up SRC for the purpose of amassing any funds for my personal use or for my family.

“I never directed any board member or officers from SRC to misappropriate any SRC funds into my bank account for whatever reason.

“I was never involved in a Cabinet meeting for the purpose of approving government guarantees for Kumpulan Wang Persaraan Diperbadankan (KWAP) loans amounting to RM4 billion to SRC for me to acquire illegal gains amounting to RM42 million,“ he said yesterday.

The Federal Court on Aug 17 had denied applications from the defence to adduce new evidence and to postpone the hearing, both of which were denied.

Najib’s counsel then made an application on Aug 18 to discharge himself, which the Apex Court also denied.