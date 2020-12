KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) has expressed his family’s gratitude to the government for granting a state funeral to his mother Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah.

Najib described the state funeral as something special to his family.

“This will be a sweet memory to Tun Razak’s family,” he told reporters after Tun Rahah was buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara here, today.

He said a tahlil ceremony would be held for seven days starting tonight at the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi.

Tun Rahah, 87, the widow of the second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, died at the Prince Court Medical Centre here at 4.45 pm yesterday. -Bernama