Najib to Dr M: Local Chinese are M’sians at heart

PETALING JAYA: It doesn’t matter if local Chinese eat with chopsticks, fork and spoon, or use their hands, as long as in their hearts and minds, they are truly Malaysians, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) said.

The former prime minister was quoted saying this by Malaysiakini at the 2021 World Chinese Economic Forum held in Petaling Jaya today.

“The Malaysian Chinese community has shown their entrepreneurial skill, tenacity, ability, and grit to be successful in facing adverse challenges.

“In this regard, any post-pandemic recovery will count on their inherent strength to contribute to this process,“ Najib said, responding to the chopstick analogy by his successor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Recently, Mahathir used the example of the Chinese community continuing to eat with chopsticks to highlight the challenges in assimilating the non-Malay population in the country.