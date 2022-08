PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Razak will remain incarcerated and no plans are being made to move him elsewhere, The Star Online reports.

Najib’s special officer Ahmad Lutfi Azhar, when asked if the former prime minister would be moved to another prison, merely said: “No, as of now he will be in Kajang.”

Najib was back in court Thursday for his RM2.28bil 1MDB trial.

On Tuesday, Najib was sent to prison after the Federal Court upheld the High Court’s conviction and sentence.