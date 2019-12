PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) will be taking a religious oath this Friday (Dec 20) against the allegations contained in a Statutory Declaration (SD).

The SD by former police elite force member Azilah Hadri, who is on death row for the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Sharibuu claimed that Najib, who was deputy prime minister and also defence minister at the time in 2006, met him and had ordered him to “shoot to kill” Altantuya as she was a “dangerous foreign spy”.

In a Facebook post yesterday (Dec 18), Najib expressed his intent to take the oath at the Masjid Jamek Mosque in Kampung Baru.

“I will do the ‘Sumpah Laknat’ immediately after this friday prayers.” said Najib.

His intent to take the oath, comes after reports of a Statutory Declaration (SD) written by former Police elite force member Azilah Hadri.

The SD which claimed that he and another member of the UTK, namely, Sirul Azhar Umar were instructed to kill Mongolian National Altantuya Shaariibuu by Najib.