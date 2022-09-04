Najib undergoing medical check-up: Report

PETALING JAYA: Former prime mister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is currently undergoing a medical check up, according to one of his aides.

“(He) is still undergoing a medical check up. It is understood that he had been experiencing some pain,” the aide told Free Malaysia Today.

Najib was reported by Astro Awani to be hospitalised however the reasons are unclear as to why he was admitted.

It is also reported that Najib to be in “stable condition” and was “undergoing the necessary medical tests”.

Najib was hospitalised previously in 2010 for three days after being admitted for superficial ulcers and mild gastritis at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Najib is currently serving his 12-year sentence at Kajang since August 23 after the Federal Court declared his sentence and judgement in the SRC International case.