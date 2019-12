KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed Jan 7 next year to hear Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s (pix) application to call an Australian expert to examine documents tendered as exhibits in his trial involving SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

The matter was informed by Najib’s counsel Nur Syahirah Hanapiah to the media after the case management before High Court deputy registrar Mahyuddin Md Som in his chambers today.

She said the application to call for document expert was filed on Dec 16 and it would be heard before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Ghazali who is also presiding over the SRC trial.

“The expert witness is to examine the authenticity of the documents bearing Najib’s signatures,” she added.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Sulaiman Kho Kheng Fuei represents the prosecution team which is the respondent in Najib’s application.

Najib has been called to answer seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds.

On Dec 9, Najib’s counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed the court that the defence team would call a signature expert from Australia to study the authenticity of several documents bearing Najib’s signatures which had been tendered to the court.

The counsel’s oral application, however, was objected by DPP Datuk V. Sithambaram on the grounds that it would prejudice the prosecution case and wanted the defence team to file a formal written application and affidavit to the court.

Following this, Justice Mohd Nazlan asked the defence to file a formal application. — Bernama