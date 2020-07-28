Najib was only at fault for overtrusting people, says Shafee (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who was found guilty on all seven charges, is only at fault for overtrusting people, the High Court today heard.

His lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said Najib, 67, however, is willing to take the blame due to his fault of trusting people that ought to run the company - 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) - as well as SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“In certain instances, he overtrusted people,” said Muhammad Shafee.

Najib was found guilty on all seven charges of Criminal Breach of Trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position, involving RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The counsel added that his client already went through a series of punishment as he has been charged in at least four courts, in addition to being hounded by the tax department (Inland Revenue Board).

“The most ridiculous sum of money is now placed on his head as tax due, or taxable income of RM1.69 billion - a staggering amount on an individual,” he said while pleading the sentences to be run concurrently.

The political journey of the former premier was also heard in his mitigation made by Muhammad Shafee today before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali meted out the sentence to the former premier after he was convicted on all charges.

“Najib was the youngest Mentri Besar ever appointed in the country at the age of 29 and had held several ministerial posts throughout his political journey. He also held the Prime Minister’s post for nine years.”

“He also has given full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police when he was called to give statements to assist the investigation,” said the lawyer. - Bernama