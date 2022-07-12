Najib: We are lagging behind, neighbouring countries dash past us

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has expressed his “concerns” about the performance of the Malaysian economy.

He said the change of government in 2018 had set the country behind.

“The truth is, we are lagging behind and our neighbouring countries dash past us,“ he said via a Facebook post.

Najib was referring to high-speed rail projects in Thailand and Indonesia.

The Pekan MP also pointed out that the Pakatan Harapan government’s decision to call off many projects was partly why the country lags behind its neighbours.

In 2018, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad decided to postpone the High-Speed Rail project citing its high cost. In 2020, the Perikatan Nasional government, led by Muhyiddin Yassin, scrapped the project and proposed in its place a KL-Johor HSR line. Malaysia was then forced to pay RM320 million to Singapore in compensation for cancelling the project.