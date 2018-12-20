Najib: We had more than RM450m in the coffers

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today posted screenshots of a Bank Negara report showing the deposits made by his administration in December 2017 and April 2018.

He said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s insistence that the former Barisan Nasional (BN) government had left only RM450 million in the coffers was not right.

“The amount increased from RM7 billion at the end of December 2017 to RM10 billion at the end of April 2018,” Najib said in a post on his Facebook page.

“This means the amount at the end of April 2018 was not just RM450 million.”