Najib: Why are RFID stickers sold at RM35 each?

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has questioned the selling price of the RFID (Radio-Frequency IDentification) stickers which reportedly claimed cost far less than its retail price.

Taking to social media, Najib said each passive RFID sticker usually costs below RM1.

“Why is it sold at RM35 each when the cost of the passive RFID tag is usually below RM1,“ he asked in a Facebook posting yesterday.

“The stickers should be given free to every Touch’ n Go customer because the cost is low, and it is free from 2018 to February 2020. Starting Feb 15, 2020, it was sold at RM35.”

The Pekan MP said the sale of the RFID stickers would only benefit the cronies.

Plus Malaysia Berhad was reportedly criticised by highway users over the massive traffic congestion at certain toll booths following the implementation of the RFID system in the North-South Expressway on Jan 15.