PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has rubbished the allegation that he gave the order to kill Altantuya Shaariibu.

Convicted killer Azilah Hadri has said he was instructed to kill the Mongolian national by Najib and his close associate, Abdul Razak Baginda.

The allegation by Azilah made from death row in Kajang prison, Malaysiakini reported in an exclusive report today.

He said merely following an explicit “shoot to kill” order as a member of the elite special action force (UTK) of the police.

Najib questioned why the allegation appeared today and not revealed earlier. “Why did this information not come out earlier, and only now, more than a decade after her death and only after 19 months PH (Pakatan Harapan) has been in power?” Najib asked.

Hazman Ahmad, who is Azilah’s lawyer, has been reported as saying he was not involved in the preparation of the statutory declaration sighted by Malaysiakini, adding that they last met “two or three years ago”.