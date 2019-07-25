Najib, wife, daughter file notice to inspect sealed items (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and their daughter have filed separate notices of motion to inspect and obtain particulars on properties, including 315 bags of various brands and cash in various currencies, that were seized by the police.

Lawyer Syahirah Hanapiah, representing Najib, and Azrul Zulkifli Stork, representing Rosmah and the daughter, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, told reporters this after the case management before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today.

The court fixed Oct 14 to hear the applications.

Najib filed the notice last July 18, while the notice by Rosmah and Nooryana Najwa was made the following day. They named the public prosecutor as the respondent.

The notice by Najib, 66, is seeking for the respondent to provide or supply colour pictures of the items, as well as their detailed descriptions, such as the label, symbol, gift card, package and box of the movable properties that were seized by the police on May 17 last year.

Rosmah, 68, and Nooryana Najwa, 31, are seeking permission to physically inspect the items.

Among the items mentioned in both the notices are 315 handbags of various brands, 14 watches and 27 pairs of shoes of various brands, as well as cash in various currencies, including RM537,000, Pound Sterling 2,700, Sri Lanka Rupee 2,870,000, RM187,750 in old Ringgit Malaysia notes and 320,500 Pound Sterling.

Earlier during the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin said the prosecution required time to conduct a legal study as there is no provision in the Anti–Money Laundering, Anti–Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 on special procedure to allow such applications.

Last May 30, the High Court allowed the prosecution to gazette a notice to any third party with interests on the assets seized from the former prime minister, his family, 13 others and several companies.

The assets include hundreds of bags of various brands, cash in various currencies, watches and 27 cars.

The court allowed the prosecution’s application under Section 56 and 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Upon publication of the notice, any third party who claims to have any interest in the property will be required to appear before the court, or through their lawyer, on a specified date to show cause as to why the property should not be forfeited. — Bernama