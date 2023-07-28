Najib withdraws appeal over legal challenge to attend parliament

PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has withdrawn his appeal to the Court of Appeal for leave to commence a legal challenge over the Prisons Department’s refusal to allow his request to attend Parliament sittings.

The notice of discontinuance of the appeal was filed last July 12 by Messrs Shafee & Co, the legal firm representing Najib.

The court and Attorney-General’s Chambers, appearing for the Malaysian Government, the Minister of Home Affairs and the Commissioner General of Prisons, have been notified of the withdrawal.

On Oct 27 last year, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur dismissed the former Prime Minister’s application to obtain leave to commence a judicial review to challenge the Prisons Department’s refusal to allow his request to attend Parliament sitting.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid held that Najib’s application was academic as he ceased to be a member of Parliament following the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 1 last year which had paved the way for the 15th General Election which was subsequently held the following month.

The High Court judge also said that unless and until pardon is given or Najib’s conviction is quashed upon review, there is no possibility that he will again be a Member of Parliament, adding that the law prohibits any convicted person to contest for election.

Najib filed the application on Oct 5 last year and named the Malaysian government, the Home Minister and the Commissioner General of Prisons as the first, second and third respondent, respectively.

He was seeking an order to quash the decision of the third respondent to not allow him access to his officers/aides for the purposes of parliamentary, legislative and constituency work.

Najib is currently serving 12 years jail sentence in Kajang Prison after the Federal Court upheld his conviction and jail term and RM120 million fine for misappropriating SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.-Bernama