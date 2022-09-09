Najib withdraws suit against govt, continues action against Tommy Thomas

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today withdrew his suit against the Malaysian government over charges of abuse of power in prosecuting him in several cases, including the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

However, as the plaintiff, Najib continued his suit against former Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas as the first defendant.

Earlier, Najib’s lawyer Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin informed the High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache that his client decided to withdraw the suit against the government as the second defendant.

“The suit against the government discontinued,” said Firoz Hussein.

Lawyer Alan Adrian Gomez is representing Thomas.

Najib, 69, appeared in court wearing a grey suit and sat in the public gallery surrounded by six guards from the Kajang Prison. Also present was his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Based on the notice of termination of the suit filed by Messrs. Raj, Ong & Yudistra yesterday, the former prime minister discontinued the action completely against the government with no order regarding costs.

On Oct 22, 2021, Najib filed the suit, claiming that the charges against him were part of a move that had been planned in advance by Thomas and it was also in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s plan at the time.

Najib claimed that he had been wrongly accused in court in the case of 1MDB, International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), abuse of power under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

He is seeking a declaration that Thomas has committed misfeasance in public office as well as RM1.9 million in damages including negotiation fees for the audit team to review documentation for the preparation of facts to deal with the prosecution against him. - Bernama