Name a street after late IGP Abdul Rahman, says MIC

KUALA LUMPUR: The deeds and sacrifices of the third Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the late Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Hashim (pix), who was assassinated on June 7, 1974, should be given better recognition, said MIC vice-president Datuk T. Murugiah.

He suggested that a street in Kuala Lumpur be named after Abdul Rahman.

“In addition, a state award of the highest order should also be conferred on him. I am sure his family members would be pleased to receive the award on his behalf.

“Let the sacrifices of this hero of ours be honoured and etched in our memory,” he said in a statement here today, adding that he would convey his proposal to the country’s top leadership.

Abdul Rahman was killed in an ambush by two gunmen, who fired 11 shots at him while he was being driven in his official car at the Jalan Perak-Jalan Pudu intersection behind the Lee Yan Lian Building here.

His tragic death was recently recounted by his son, Najib Abdul Rahman, who is a former New Straits Times crime reporter. - Bernama