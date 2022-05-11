Names of five ‘bully doctors’ submitted to KJ

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Agrotechnology and Food Safety, Rural Development, and Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin said she has submitted the names of five doctors who were alleged to be bullies at the Penang Hospital (HPP) to the Health Ministry for further action.

“I have submitted their names and their respective departments for further action by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin,“ she said when contacted here today.

Norlela, however, said these doctors are not related to the death of a houseman attached to HPP who died after falling from his residential unit in a nearby building on April 17.

Penang Health Department (JKNPP) director Dr Maarof Sudin had earlier confirmed that the houseman was a graduate medical officer who had reported for work at HPP on April 4, and that his team would give full cooperation to the police in the investigation.

A news portal had reported Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong as confirming that the junior doctor was from HPP and that the case was being investigated as sudden death.

However, Soffian said police did not rule out reclassifying the case if new evidence was found in the investigation. - Bernama