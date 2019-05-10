Names of three roads in Penang changed

GEORGE TOWN: Three roads here have had their names changed since last month following requests from the public, said the chairman of the State Committee on Penang Geographical Names, Zairil Khir Johari today.

He said the roads affected were Jalan Muntri which had been changed to Lebuh Muntri, Jalan Lorong Kuching to Lorong Kuching and the road at Lorong Lembah Permai 9 to Lebuh Lembah Permai 1.

“There are three houses on Lorong Lembah Permai 9 that need to change their addresses and this was due to practical reasons and caused a lot of problems to the residents,“he said at a media conference here.

He said there were several other requests to change the street names in Penang such as Jalan Cheong Fatt Tze has been changed to Hongkong Street and Jalan Abu Siti to its original spelling, Aboo Sittee.

He also expected that early next year, the names of towns in the state would also have their spellings standardised according to the original name already gazetted. — Bernama