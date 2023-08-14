Nancy: Guardian for Johor child abuse victim yet to be determined

“The final decision will be made once the child is discharged from the hospital. However, the preparatory work has already been done by the JKM,” Nancy said.

MALACCA: The guardian for a seven-year-old boy allegedly abused by his mother and her friend in Pasir Gudang, Johor, last Friday has yet to be determined, although the next of kin have already been identified.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the Johor Social Welfare Department (JKM) had been doing background work to find out which next of kin would take care of the child in question.

“The final decision will be made once the child is discharged from the hospital. However, the preparatory work has already been done by the JKM,” she said.

Nancy told reporters this after officiating at the Kasih KPWKM@Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy Roadtour programme at the Malacca International Trade Centre, Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were her deputy Aiman Athirah Sabu, state Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Nordin and Malacca State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari.

Nancy said the boy was currently being treated in the paediatric ward of Sultan Ismail Hospital and was in stable condition.

She said the victim was said to be traumatised as a result of the abuse but JKM would provide counselling and rehabilitation to restore his confidence.

On Saturday, Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the victim’s 27-year-old mother and her 30-year-old female friend were arrested on suspicion of abusing the victim at a house in Bandar Layang Kasa, Pasir Gudang.

Kamarul Zaman said that the child’s mother was remanded for six days while her friend was remanded for seven days to assist investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Previously, several video recordings and photos went viral showing public members storming a house, believed to be rescuing a child suspected of being abused by the biological mother and a friend. - Bernama