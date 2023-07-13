Nancy: Kajang Women’s Prison first to implement Wanita Bangkit Bersasar programme

KAJANG: The Kajang Women’s Prison will be the first prison in the country to implement the Wanita Bangkit Bersasar programme which aims to help female prisoners lead a better life upon their prison release.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the programme is an extension of the MyKasih Kapital Programme which was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, targeting women who are talented in running a business but could not leave their home due to certain constraints such as childcare.

“So what the ministry has done is to provide assistance of RM500 as capital and equipment through the National Welfare Foundation, for them to run a small business and since last December until now, we have helped about 5,000 women.

“However, for the Wanita Bangkit Bersasar Programme the ministry in collaboration with the Prisons Department, will introduce a more appropriate mechanism because it will involve female prisoners who are still under the Licensed Prisoner Release Programme (PBSL),“ she said after visiting the Kajang Women’s Prison today .

Nancy said currently, there are over 3,800 female prisoners nationwide, and of the total, about 1,000 are locals while the rest are foreigners.

“Of the approximately 1,000 local prisoners, 10 per cent of them (100 to 200) will be released from time to time. Through the programme we will give them a sense of hope for the future,” she said. -Bernama