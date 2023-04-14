Nancy: KPWKM has drafted Senior Citizens Bill

PUTRAJAYA: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has drafted the Senior Citizens Bill (RUU) aimed at protecting the rights and well-being of the elderly, said Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the bill which would also include provisions to empower the elderly community is expected to be presented next year (2024).

Nancy said the ministry was also in the midst of reviewing the National Action Plan for Senior Citizens (PTWEN), adding that several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) would be invited to give their views to ensure the 2023-2030 action plan is inclusive and comprehensive for the well-being of the elderly..

“We welcome feedback and proposals from NGOs and the relevant parties in an effort to improve the standard of living of the elderly in Malaysia,“ she said.

She said it was important for the country to be prepared as Malaysia is expected to become an ageing nation by the year 2030. - Bernama