Nancy: KPWKM spends RM615,000 on food for flood victims

BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has spent RM615,000 for the supply of food to be sent to states that are currently affected by floods.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pic) said the food aid is still in the process of being delivered and it is hoped that it will be sufficient to meet the needs of the flood victims.

“We have spent RM615,000 for food stocks but are still insufficient because in Johor alone over 40,000 (flood victims) are affected, we also received a donation of RM50,000 from the National Welfare Foundation (YKN).

“Those who want to help flood victims can donate through the YKN,” she told reporters after a visit to Laman Wanita Tasek Gelugor, here today.

As of this morning, Bernama reported that the flood situation in several states has worsened with the number of victims placed in temporary relief centres nationwide rising to 48,989 people.

Johor continued to record the highest number of evacuees at 44,860 followed by Pahang (2,978), Negeri Sembilan (587), Melaka (493) and Selangor (71).

Commenting further, Nancy said her ministry also added personnel from several other states to flood-affected states, especially Johor, which presently is the worst hit by floods.

“We are very sympathetic to them and will continue to provide assistance, which is not only food but also counselling and help to entertain the children so they don’t get bored,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Nancy said three personnel from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) who faced a terrifying moment when the four-wheel drive vehicle they were riding in was caught in the flood in Yong Peng, Johor on March 1, followed the standard operating procedures. They were rescued an hour later.

Meanwhile, KPWKM, in a statement, said additional daily necessities worth RM1.74 million, through state and federal emergency procurement, had been distributed starting yesterday to help flood victims.

It said that more than 70 per cent of the goods have been distributed to the districts, especially Segamat and Batu Pahat, in Johor.

KPWKM also said that JKM officers in all involved areas have been mobilised to manage flood victims together with other agencies according to their respective needs and roles.

“JKM is directly monitoring the current development of the flood situation in all states. Instructions have also been issued for all JKM officers to be ready at all times, even those who are in areas not affected by floods, to assist the management of flood victims according to the current needs and conditions,” read the statement. - Bernama