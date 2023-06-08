Nancy: Over RM2m allocated for Wanita Bangkit programme

KUCHING: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has allocated over RM2 million to help women overcome poverty through the Wanita Bangkit programme.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said 6,651 participants whose source of income was affected have participated in the programme since January this year.

“This programme offers guidance and cash aid of RM500, which will be deposited into their bank account as startup capital for their business.

“After three months, volunteers will monitor participants’ progress and evaluate the programme’s effectiveness in helping them increase their income from their businesses,” she said at the Wanita Bangkit Entrepreneurship Programme today.

Nancy said 11 programmes have been carried out in Sarawak, benefitting 4,823 participants.

“After this, we will organise the Wanita Bangkit programme in Limbang. We want to empower women to achieve success, build self-confidence and work towards enhancing their families, communities and nation,” she said. - Bernama