Nancy: PwD group to enjoy free transport services soon

PUTRAJAYA: Persons with disabilities (PwD) will soon enjoy free transport services, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said (pix).

She said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has agreed to this.

However, the mechanism to provide free rides for the group will need to be looked into, she added.

She said the PwD group currently is entitled to a 50 per cent fare discount but not many are benefiting from it.

“I spoke to the Minister (Loke) on this matter and in principle, he has agreed to the proposal,” she told reporters after officiating at a town hall session on Child Services (Protection and Rehabilitation) organised by the Social Welfare Department here today.

She said the Transport Ministry will decide on the date of implementation.

In a Twitter post, Nancy said just before the Cabinet meeting today, she had discussed with Loke the possibility of providing free rides to PwDs who use Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and stage bus services. - Bernama