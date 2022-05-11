Nancy regards her move to Santubong as returning to her village

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Santubong parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, regards her move to the constituency from Batang Sadong in the 15th General Election as a return to her village.

“I am indeed originally from Kampung Panglima Seman Lama, Santubong, and still a voter from this village,” she told reporters after the nomination of candidates for the parliamentary seat, today.

Nancy, who has been the incumbent Member of Parliament for Batang Sadong for three terms since 2008, admitted to facing the challenging task of ensuring victory in Santubong following the sharp increase in the number of voters.

Santubong is a sub-urban area compared to Batang Sadong which is a rural area.

However with the excellent performance record of the incumbent Santubong incumbent Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, and its assemblymen in the constituency, Nancy is confident of victory for GPS.

In GE15, Nancy will be facing Mohamad Zen Peli (PH-Amanah) and Affendi Jeman (Independent) for the Santubong seat which has 79,540 registered voters.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Zen said PH-Amanah would be focusing on national issues to gain victory towards making PH chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

Affendi, who claimed to be a staunch supporter of Barisan Nasional, said he wanted to bring joy, change and development to the people in Santubong. - Bernama