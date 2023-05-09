Nancy Shukri: KPWKM willing to facilitate implementation of Baitul Mahabbah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is prepared to work with the Home Ministry (KDN) to facilitate the implementation of the Baitul Mahabbah shelter for foreign children.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said the matter had been discussed before whereby it was agreed that KDN would provide the premises to be used as the shelter, while KPWKM would provide the caregivers.

She said there were also some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that had also expressed their willingness to accept the foreign children at their premises.

“Actually, the KDN had discussed with us (KPWKM) to place the (foreign) children at our institution, but we have not been given the permission yet,“ he told reporters at the Artisans Development Association’s (PPA) RM1 million sale here today.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry had opened the Baitul Mahabbah to provide temporary shelter for foreign children who were previously placed at immigration depots.

According to Saifuddin, the shelter is for children aged 10 and below, and for a start, the Immigration Department has relocated 23 children, along with 10 caregivers, comprising the mothers of the children concerned at the shelter.

They were from the Immigration depots in Bukit Jalil, Semenyih, KLIA and Eco Millennium Beranang.

Regarding today’s programme, Nancy said PPA through The Artisans Haven has collected RM1 million in sales since its establishment in 2020.

This, she said, proved the creativity and dedication of women entrepreneurs and the community, besides reflecting the support of various parties to the group.

“The support from the corporate sector and the SME is very valuable. It not only helps promote the development of women entrepreneurs and the community, but also provides a positive social impact,“ she said and called for other corporate companies to do the same to empower women entrepreneurs, the community and individuals who need help. -Bernama