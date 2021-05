KUALA LUMPUR: The Nanggala 402 poetry reading event will be held through Zoom online application on May 8 from 10pm to 12 midnight to express sympathy and deep sorrow over the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine (pix) tragedy.

National Poets Association (Pemuisi) president Datuk Dr Radzuan Ibrahim in a statement today said the session would be broadcast live on Pemuisi Berkarya Facebook page.

He said the event is organised by Pemuisi in collaboration with Talenta Indonesia, Universitas Sumatera Utara (USU), Perkumpulan Rumah Seni Asnur (PERRUAS) and Ikatan Setia Kawan Wartawan Malaysia Indonesia (ISWAMI).

Pemusi patron Tan Sri Dr Hamad Kama Piah Che ’Othman will officiate the event which will feature poetry readings by 30 participants from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand and Korea.

“Malaysia will be represented by National Laureates Prof Emeritus Dr Muhammad Salleh and Datuk Dr Zurinah Hassan, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) board of control chairman Prof Datuk Dr Awang Sariyan and National Journalism Laureate Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar,” he said.

In addition he said, participants from Indonesia would include Assoc Prof Drs Siamir Marulafau from USU, Asrizal Nur from PERRUAS and Sastri Bakry from Talenta.

On April 25, Indonesia announced that the navy submarine KRI Nanggala 402 which was reported missing on April 21, has been found in the seabed in waters off Bali and it confirmed that all 53 crew perished in the disaster. -Bernama