SIBU: A book written by Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee (pix) entitled The Political Heart which chronicles his political journey as an elected representative, will be published next month.

He said the book contains seven chapters and 37 topics about his journey in politics over the past 10 years since becoming the Nangka assemblyman in 2011, and he hopes to donate the proceeds from the book’s sale to charity.

“My purpose in documenting this (experience) in a book is to remind myself of my responsibilities as an elected representative and to provide a special reference for young people who aspire to become politicians,“ he said via live streaming on his Facebook account.

He said the country currently needs the participation of more young people in politics to further boost the country’s development.

Prior to joining politics, Dr Annuar was a cardiologist who graduated from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) in 2001.

Dr Annuar who is also Sarawak Public Health and Housing Assistant Minister is inviting the public to participate in a competition to choose the design of his book cover.

He said the competition is open to all Malaysians, and those who are interested should submit the entry by Aug 20. Participants have to choose one of the three book cover layouts that have been set.

“Each participant can vote only once. Voting is done online via https://bit.ly/politicalheart. All participants must share their submissions at least once to be eligible to be selected as winners.

“The group of participants who choose the book cover with the most votes will have the chance to win lucky draw prizes – two folding bicycles,” he added. -Bernama