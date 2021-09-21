Nano mist not replacement for standard surface cleaning - Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The use of nano mist does not replace the requirement for standard surface cleaning for disinfection against Covid-19, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.(pix)

He said the nano mist has gained public attention in its use as a disinfecting tool to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, with some members of the public believing that it could kill SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air and on surfaces.

“However, the effectiveness of this device is dependent on its dispersion ability, the disinfectant type used and its concentration, as well as the contact time between the disinfectant and the surface,“ he said in a statement today.

Nano mist spray delivers nano size particles and is widely used for various purposes including cosmetics, perfume, domestic and industrial use.

It is available in many forms and sizes, ranging from spray guns and handheld sprays for personal use and are available in larger size for industrial use.

Dr Noor Hisham said currently, several surface disinfectants have been identified to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 such as alcohol 70 to 90 per cent, hydrogen peroxide, thymol, quaternary ammonia, and chlorine-based solution.

The list of recommended surface disinfectant against SARS-CoV-2 is available from the US Environmental Protection Agency website

https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus/about-list-n-disinfectants-coronavirus-covid-19-0 which is an international reference for disinfectants.

-Bernama