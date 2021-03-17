NanoMalaysia Berhad developing rapid Covid-19 test kit

KUALA LUMPUR: NanoMalaysia Berhad is developing a Covid-19 Rapid Test kit that is capable of producing results on whether an individual is infected with the virus or not in just two minutes.

Its chief executive officer, Dr Rezal Khairi Ahmad said with the availability of the test kit, more economic sectors can be opened and this will stimulate the economy again and restore the income of the people and the country.

“This test kit uses‘gold metal particles that can give the result on whether a person is not infected by Covid-19 in just two minutes, which is very effective for use in the manufacturing and other economic sectors that employ many workers.

“With this test kit, employees who are found to be negative can be allowed to work, while those who test positive can be instructed to go for a Covid-19 swab test,“ he said when appearing as a panelist at an online forum on Expert Consultation “Covid-19: Islamic Responses” organised by the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) online here, today.

Meanwhile, IKIM chairman Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, in his welcoming speech, said IKIM had published two books on research works by IKIM researchers on the Islamic views in managing epidemics that were published in newspapers last year.

He hoped the books, with the title “Islam dan Wabak: Pengajaran daripada Covid-19” and ‘Islam and Pandemics: Lessons from Covid-19’ would help to spread an understanding of Islamic views on the management of epidemics currently facing the country. -Bernama