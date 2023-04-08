Nanta: 119 shelters for motorcyclists to be built on highways nationwide

PETALING JAYA: A total of 119 shelters will be built on highways nationwide under the Bitara Madani initiative as an effort to make it easier for motorcyclists to seek shelter, especially during bad weather, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the construction of the shelter was a collaboration between the Works Ministry (KKR) and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) which involved 33 highway concessionaires.

He added that 40 of the 119 new shelters are expected to be completed this year while the rest will be next year, on top of the existing 353 shelters.

“This is important because there are frequent accidents involving motorcyclists, especially during rainy days and they normally seek shelter at the emergency lane and this is very dangerous,” he said in a press conference after visiting the motorcyclist rain shelter at the Kota Damansara Toll Plaza intersection, New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) here, today.

Nanta hopes that KKR’s collaboration with LLM and highway concessionaires will continue with more new initiatives in the future.

“We will continue, not only to provide such facilities but we are always looking for ideas for the comfort and safety of motorcyclists.

“This is because motorcyclists are the most vulnerable group (high risk of accident),” he said.

Nanta also reminded motorcyclists to be extra vigilant when using the emergency lane because it is not an exclusive route for them but is used by other vehicles to stop due to emergency factors.

“Do be careful of any obstacles in the emergency lane, focus on every journey and rest at the shelter that has been provided if necessary,” he said. - Bernama