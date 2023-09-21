Nanta: 1,577 high-risk slopes identified nationwide

TEMERLOH: A total of 1,577 high-risk slopes have been identified nationwide to date, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He said the ministry will apply for an allocation of RM17 million in the upcoming budget to install early warning systems to monitor the slopes.

“In addition, the ministry is always on standby, especially during the monsoon season which is coming soon, and we will improve our services based on past experience,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after visiting the landslide at the embankment slope located along KM117 west bound of the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1), here today.

Nanta said repair works, which started on Sept 13, were completed earlier than scheduled and the stretch between KM117.8 and KM117.9 will be reopened at the latest by 6 pm today.

“The top priority is the safety and convenience of road users and I have directed for long-term measures to be taken to ensure the prevention of such incidents,” he said.

On Sept 10, cracks formed on the surface of the road believed to have been caused by an embankment slope collapse in the area where ​​flood mitigation works were being carried out.

On a separate development, Nanta said RM180 million has been allocated so far this year for road repairs in Pahang.

He added that RM38 million was also allocated to repair 12 federal roads in the state which were damaged by floods, with three of them completed and the rest still in progress. -Bernama